RSU 9 Community Food Pantry and Backpack Program aims to improve access to healthy foods

FARMINGTON – The RSU 9 Food Pantry, formerly housed in the W.G. Mallet School, has partnered with the Farmington Recreation Department and Community Center to create the RSU 9 Community Food Pantry. Their mission is to assist families with children in any of the RSU 9 schools so that everyone has reliable access to healthy food. If your family could benefit from free food each month, please stop by to pick up pre=filled bags with a variety of fresh, frozen, and shelf-stable foods. Pickups are offered the third Wednesday of each month, with the exception of February and April due to school vacation. Those months will have pickups the second Wednesday of the month. The pickup location will be the basement entrance at the Farmington Community Center on Middle Street, from 3:30 – 5 p.m.

“Anyone can pick up, we are not the food police,” representatives said. “All families are anonymous and confidential. Whether you just need a little extra help this month or you’d like to become a monthly family… stop by and give us a try. We’d love to have you!”

In addition to the monthly food pantry program, the RSU 9 Community Food Pantry is introducing their newly funded “Anita’s Hope” Backpack Program. If your children could benefit from shelf stable and easy to prepare meals for the weekend, please contact the nurse for your child’s school to be added to the list.

Please see the RSU 9 Food Pantry on the following dates:

Wednesday, October 18

Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, January 17

*Wednesday, February 14

Wednesday, March 20

*Wednesday, April 10

Wednesday, May 15

Wednesday, June 19

Pick-up time: 3:30 – 5 p.m.

Check the RSU 9 Food Pantry Facebook page for updates, especially during the winter season! If school is canceled the pantry day will most likely be postponed, too.

This program is not sponsored by the RSU 9 School District. All costs associated with this project are funded through a grant from the Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine.