RSU 9 Pre-K and Kindergarten registration for the 21/22 school year

FARMINGTON — To be eligible for Kindergarten, children must be five years old on or before Oct. 15, 2021; for Pre-K, children must be four years old on or before Oct. 15, 2021. Students who are currently enrolled in one of the district’s Pre-K programs at Cushing or Mallett do not need to re-register for kindergarten. Students at Cape Cod Hill School will need to register for kindergarten, even if already enrolled in Pre-K.

School Pre-K Registration Kindergarten Registration CCHS April 1st – May 14th April 1st – May 14th WGM April 1st – May 14th April 1st – May 14th GDC April 1st – May 14th April 1st – May 14th

Please call the school and they will have a registration packet for parents to pick up. All registered families will be contacted to schedule appointments in late summer for in-person registration and screenings.

Cape Cod Hill School, New Sharon

Pre-K Registration: call Paula Hanley at 778-3031 Ext: 4130

Please leave name and number; Mrs. Handley will call back as soon as possible.

Kindergarten: call Crystal Oliver at 778-3031, press the main office extension

Please leave name; Mrs. Oliver will call back as soon as possible.

Gerald D. Cushing School, Wilton

Call Lori LaPlant at 645-2442 for Pre-K and Kindergarten registration

Please leave name and number; Mrs. LaPlant will call back as soon as possible.

W. G. Mallett School, Farmington

Call Laurie Hastings at 778-3529 for Pre-K and Kindergarten registration

Please leave name and number; Mrs. Hastings will call back as soon as possible.