RSU 9 to serve free school meals through June 2022

FARMINGTON – Schools in Farmington-based RSU 9 will continue serving free meals to all students through June 2022 under more flexible rules that began during the pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released a continuation of needed flexibilities for the Summer Food Service Program and the National School Lunch Program through June 2022 which will allow schools to continue to provide no-cost meals in creative ways to children of all ages.

The USDA’s national school meal programs have long been a vital source of free and low-cost food for students. Families normally need to meet income requirements to qualify for free breakfasts and lunches. But as schools closed during the pandemic, the USDA eased restrictions so schools could distribute meals to all students at pick-up and drop-off locations. To help schools get back to meeting the nutrition guidelines, the USDA says it is boosting the amount schools are reimbursed for each meal served.

Although any family can participate in the no-cost school meals program, school districts rely on the information collected on the Free and Reduced Price School Meal Household Application to qualify for numerous need-based state and federal educational programs. It is vitally important that families complete this application as part of their return to school paperwork in Fall 2021.

For more information, contact RSU 9 office at 207-778-6571.