Rumford to host Dueling Pianos show, July 21

RUMFORD – Dueling Pianos is part of the “Best of Boston” entertainment series and will take place at 49 Franklin in Rumford on Friday July 21.

If you’ve ever seen a Dueling Pianos show, you were more than likely on vacation in Florida, Vegas, Boston or another destination location. This special performance happens locally in Rumford and consists of two grand pianos, two charismatic, hilarious entertainers behind the keys, and an audience that will laugh and dance into the night. Throughout the event the players perform audience requested songs. The pianists sing and battle back and forth with comedic commentary and hilarious banter. Many times, requests are for Billy Joel, Bob Segar, or Elton John but you never know what will pop up as a request, and you’ll be amazed at the song list these artists have off the top of their heads. The show is always different due to the requests and interaction with the audience; no two Dueling Piano shows are ever the same.

This special performance takes place at 49 Franklin in the Mystic Theater, Friday July 21. Doors open at 6 p.m. for seating, social, and full pub menu, and the show starts at 8 p.m. Enter at the right side of the building and go to the top/back parking lot. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day-of-show at the door.

For more information, call Scot Grassette, (207) 369-0129.