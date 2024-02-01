Ryan Brod author talk and book signing at the Farmington Public Library, Feb. 14

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Public Library is pleased to announce an author reading and book signing event featuring Maine author Ryan Brod. Brod will be discussing his book Tributaries: Essays from Woods and Waters on February 14 at 6 p.m. Books will be for sale at the event courtesy of Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers.

According to the publisher: “Tributaries is a collection of contemporary outdoor essays exploring the line between passion and obsession. Written through the lens of a late-30-something, the book explores complex evolving relationships between fathers and sons; between fishing buddies; between anglers and guides; and between outdoorspeople and the landscapes they cherish. From the pine-encroached rivers of Maine’s Aroostook County, to the turquoise flats of Florida Bay, author Ryan Brod draws unexpected parallels between places, while introducing unforgettable characters determined to follow their outdoor passions no matter the cost. Rendered in vivid detail, Tributaries examines tensions between presence and memory, illuminating fleeting yet transcendent moments.” Tributaries was the best-selling memoir of 2023 at Back Cove Books in Portland.

Ryan Brod is a Maine Fishing Guide, fly tier, freelance editor, and educator, teaching first-year writing and creative nonfiction at the University of New England. Brod is an accomplished writer whose essays, profiles, and criticisms have been featured in River Teeth: A Journal of Nonfiction Narrative, Tahoma Literary Review, The Maine Review, The Learned Pig, and Gray’s Sporting Journal, among other places. He is a senior contributor for The Drake magazine and has written for outdoor companies such as Duck Camp. A Maine native, Brod grew up in Smithfield and currently lives in Bath.

This event is free and open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase a book from DDG at the event and have it signed by the author. We look forward to seeing you on February 14th at 6pm at the Farmington Public Library.