Safe Voices 5K/10K Race for Survivors to be held August 5

LEWISTON – Safe Voices will hold its annual 5K/10K Race for Survivors on Saturday, August 5. The race will once again be held at Bates College and runners and walkers will raise money for Safe Voices work as well as awareness about the issues of domestic abuse and sex trafficking in Maine.

Participants can register as a runner, walker, or wheelchair user for either the 5K or 10K distances, and once registered, participants can raise money by collecting pledge donations for their walk/run/wheel efforts. Safe Voices has a 2023 goal of raising $26,000, and all money raised will fund vital services to survivors of domestic abuse and violence, sex trafficking, and sexual exploitation in Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford Counties.

This is a family-friendly event, and this year’s activities will include prizes and raffles, a kids Fun Run, face painting and lawn games after the race, and refreshments including ice cream from Cool Treats for Charity. Strollers and well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome!

Safe Voices would like to thank annual sponsors Pediatric Associates, Franklin Savings Bank, Maine Source Realty, Dirigo Federal Credit Union, The Computer Place, and Brann & Isaacson, as well as event sponsors Bedard Pharmacy, Oxford Federal Credit Union, University Credit Union, Pat’s Pizza, Champoux Insurance Group, and the Law Offices of Aubrey Russell. We are grateful to our host Bates College. Race sponsorship opportunities are still available! If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, or if you have questions about the race, please contact Emily Mitchell, development operations coordinator, at 207-795-6744 ex. 222 or emitchell@safevoices.org.

Race registration is open until race day! Please visit runsignup.com to register.