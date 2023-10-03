Safe Voices & Collette’s Hope Scholarship Fundraiser, October 7

KINGFIELD – There will be a fundraiser and silent auction on Saturday, October 7 from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Mountain Village Farm, 164 Main Street in Kingfield. This event is open to the community, and Safe Voices of Maine will be present to answer questions, provide additional support, and offer education and information with regards to domestic violence.

There will be a $5 donation at the door. A food truck will be on site. The silent auction starts at 4 p.m. while karaoke and dancing with Dreamin’ Big starts at 6 p.m.

All proceeds and donations support Safe Voices and the ‘Collette’s Hope Scholarship Fund’ in memory of Collette Ann Adams.