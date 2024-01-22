Safe Voices hosts second annual Grown-Up Book Fair

AUBURN — Safe Voices is hosting its second annual Grown-Up Book Fair at the Hilton Garden Inn Riverwatch in Auburn on Thurs., Feb. 1 from 5pm to 8pm. The Book Fair, a community engagement and fundraising event, is aimed at bringing back the magic of elementary school book fairs. With independent Maine bookstores, artisans, and libraries, the event will have all the things attendees remember from the old days, including books, stickers, stationery, and even a throwback Polaroid photo booth. Last year’s event, the first ever, sold 220+ tickets, so Book Fair fans are encouraged to get their tickets early.

Event Highlights:

Books will be supplied by Quiet City Books of Lewiston and Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers of Farmington, as well as used book sales from the Auburn and Turner Public Libraries.

A dozen Maine artisans will be selling Book Fair-style products like stationery, stickers, bookmarks, art, dice sets, pins, and more.

The Hilton will be hosting a full cash bar.

Maine authors Peggy DeBlois (author of “The Toll Road North”), Nancy O’Toole (author of the “Twin Kingdoms” series), and Lynne Schmidt (author of “The Unaccounted for Circles of Hell”) will be selling and signing copies of their work.

Tickets are $28 and available at bit.ly/SV_Books. All ticket proceeds go to support Safe Voices and the organization’s work with survivors of domestic abuse and sex trafficking in Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford Counties.