Sandy River and Rangeley Lakes Railroad Museum opens



PHILLIPS – The Sandy River and Rangeley Lakes Railroad Museum has opened for the 2021 season. The next departures will be held on July 17 and 18.

The museum is located at 128 Bridge Street, in Phillips. Trains operate on a section of the roadbed of the historic 2-foot gauge railroad.

Trains depart Bridge Street at 11 a.m., noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Fares are $6 for adults, $2 for childrenand your tickets are good all day. Well behaved dogs on a leash are welcome on our trains. Bring a picnic lunch.

Other July dates will be Jul 31 and Aug 1. Civil War re-enactors battle on Jul 31.