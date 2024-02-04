Sandy River Center resident Glendon Dexter celebrates 100th birthday

FARMINGTON – Sandy River Center resident, Glendon Dexter recently celebrated his 100th birthday on January 26. Dexter was recognized as the 2023 recipient for Honorable Mention by the Maine Health Care Association’s Remember Me program.

The Director of Recreational Services, Sharon Dudley, presented Glendon with a Certificate of Lifetime and Professional Achievement from the Maine Health Care Association and a booklet that features the story of his life.

Dexter was born and raised in Kingfield. He married the late Theo Washburn in 1946 and together they raised five children. He served in the Navy as an AMC aircraft mechanic in Jacksonville, Florida during WWII. He and Theo came back to Maine and settled in the Westbrook area where Dexter worked at Maine Copper and then General Electric as a fabricator. He took early retirement at the age of 59, but continued to work part-time at the Holiday Inn and BJ’s Wholesale warehouse in their maintenance departments. He retired for good at age 80. Dexter was known for his work ethic and for the love he had for his family.

What’s the secret to a full life? Dexter says, “Eat right, work hard, and marry the right person.”