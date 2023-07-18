Sandy River Ramblers concert at the RFA Lakeside Theater, July 21

RANGELEY – Sandy River Ramblers will perform a bluegrass music concert featuring original songs about Maine at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley on July 21 at 7 p.m.

The Sandy River Ramblers is a Maine bluegrass band with a heavy emphasis on original songs about Maine. The band was organized in 1982, and has been continually active from that time.

The Ramblers’ 2012 CD, Cry of the Loon and other original songs about Maine, has sold briskly and has gained stellar reviews from bluegrass publications. With a variety of comedy and serious songs like Slow Down (You’ll Hit a Moose), Donn Fendler, Boots From L. L. Bean, the album is very popular among Ramblers fans. The Ramblers new CD, Home in the Heart of Maine, consists entirely of original songs about Maine.

This event is exclusively sponsored by Noyes Real Estate Agency.

Admission: $15 for adults, $10 for students 18 and under. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.rangeleyarts.org or by calling or visiting the Box Office: 207-864-5000, Tuesday-Saturday 10-2. Tickets will also be available at the door.

The RFA Lakeside Theater is located at 2493 Main St, Rangeley. The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For more information or to find their complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.