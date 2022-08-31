School meal program for MSAD 58

SALEM – MSAD 58 schools are participating in Special Provision II. All students enrolled in schools listed below may participate in the School Breakfast Program and the National School Lunch Program at no charge. Household applications are required the first year 2023 to collect household income data for other programs that require this information, such as Federal Title programs.

All students will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge at Kingfield Elementary, Phillips Elementary, Day Mountain Middle School, Mt Abram High School. For additional information please contact Dora York MSAD 58 Food Service Director via email dyork@msad58.org.

School Year 2023 free and reduced-price meal benefit applications are available for families with students enrolled in MSAD 58 which is participating in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP). Meals will be provided to enrolled students at no charge in Maine public schools participating in the National School Lunch Program due to State of Maine Legislation.

While meals are provided for no charge, it is still important to complete the School Year 2023 free and reduced-price meal benefit application. Students may be eligible for additional benefits, such as the USDA pandemic EBT program.

The following household income guidelines for School Year for 2023 have been provided by the United States Department of Agriculture:

To apply, fill out a Free and Reduced Price Meal Benefit Application and return it your local school district. The information provided on the application is confidential. Applications may be submitted any time during the school year. A complete application is required as a condition of eligibility. A complete application includes: (1) household income from all sources or Food Stamp/TANF case number, (2) names of all household members, and (3) the signature and last four digits of social security number or indication of no social security number of adult household member signing the application. School officials may verify current income at any time during the school year.

Foster children may be eligible regardless of the income of the household with whom they reside.

If a family member becomes unemployed or if family size changes, the family should contact the school to file a new application. Such changes may make the children of the family eligible.

Households will be notified of their children’s eligibility status for free or reduced price meals. If any children were not listed on the eligibility notice for families receiving SNAP, TANF or FDPIR, the household should contact the school to have free meal benefits extended to those children.

If any child(ren) was not listed on the eligibility notice, the household should contact their local school district to have free meal benefits extended to that child(ren).

MSAD 58 determining official will review the application and determine eligibility. If a parent/guardian is dissatisfied with the ruling of the determining official, they may wish to discuss the decision with the hearing official on an informal basis or he/she may make a request either orally or in writing to the school district’s hearing official.

For more information, or help filling out the form contact:

Dora York MSAD 58 Food Service Director by email dyork@msad58.org

Hearing official is Todd Sander Superintendent of schools email tsanders@msad58.org

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible State or local Agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/USDA-OASCR%20P-Complaint-Form-0508-0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

(1) mail:

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or

(2) fax:

(833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or

(3) email:

program.intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

The Maine Human Rights Act prohibits discrimination because of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, age, physical or mental disability, genetic information, religion, ancestry or national origin.

Complaints of discrimination must be filed at the office of the Maine Human Rights Commission, 51 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333-0051. If you wish to file a discrimination complaint electronically, visit the Human Rights Commission website at https://www.maine.gov/mhrc/file/instructions and complete an intake questionnaire. Maine is an equal opportunity provider and employer.