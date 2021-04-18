SeniorsPlus news

LEWISTON – Sheila Sylvester of Lewiston and Kathleen Delehanty of Auburn were recently honored with the 2021 Margaret Ross Award for their nine years of volunteerism in the Education Center at SeniorsPlus. The award, presented annually, recognizes that the two women have made significant contributions to the agency and the larger community. SeniorsPlus is the designated Area Agency on Aging serving Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties.

The two form a cohesive volunteer team. Sheila Sylvester tackles the paperwork, while Kathleen Delehanty completes data input. When the pandemic hit, the two became the first Friendly Caller Program volunteers, connecting with clients to help decrease social isolation.

“Kathleen and Sheila are two of our most loyal volunteers,” said Betsy Sawyer-Manter, president and CEO of SeniorsPlus. “We are so grateful for their many years of support and are happy to be able to recognize them.”

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Lewiston, SeniorsPlus is the western Maine designated Area Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older people and adults with disabilities in its tri-county area to remain safely at home for as long as possible. The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities, their families and communities, and to support them to make informed choices. SeniorsPlus envisions a future where all older adults and individuals with disabilities are engaged and respected while living quality, independent lives in the communities of their choice. Annually, SeniorsPlus serves more than 19,000 individuals and fields 200,000 phone inquiries.