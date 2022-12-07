Service of Compassion and Hope at Fairbanks Union Church Dec. 15

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry will hold a special Service of Compassion and Hope in the Christmas Season at Fairbanks Union Church on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.

The Christmas season is a joyful time for many people, but for those who have lost a loved one, this can be a difficult time of the year. This service will provide music, song, and prayer in support of those experiencing loss. A candle-lighting ceremony will be part of the service and there will be special music.

Fairbanks Union Church is located at 583 Fairbanks Road, Farmington, ME 04938, 3 miles north of downtown Farmington, on Route 4, and is handicap accessible. All are welcome to attend.