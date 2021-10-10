Sign up now: Gold LEAF Senior College fall term registration

FARMINGTON – Registration is now open for Gold LEAF fall term membership and courses online at www.goldleafinstitute.org. Offerings include both online and in-person activities. Gold LEAF is a member run organization promoting life-long learning. Membership is open to anyone 50 and older and their spouse/partner regardless of age.

Learn without stress, tests, credits, and prerequisites. We invite everyone over 50 to our website, www.goldleafinstitute.org, to view the course catalog for the fall term.

