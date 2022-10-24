SMHS Class of 2023 hosts Christmas Craft Fair Nov. 5

JAY – The Class of 2023 will be hosting the SMHS Christmas Craft Fair on November 5, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Spruce Mountain High School in Jay.

The fair highlights fabulously talented artisans, craftsmen and craftswomen, and local venders. There will be raffles, fresh baked goods, and chili and soups for lunch being sold at the fair.

If you wish to be a vendor at this fair, applications will be taken until November 2. Only one consultant from each district sales company is allowed. Spaces are approximately 10 feet wide and include an 8 foot table with two chairs. (Assistance in unloading/loading goods and vendor lunch is included.) Please contact dmaurais@rsu73.org or kbaker@rsu73.org to secure your spot.

Come get a head start on your holiday shopping while supporting the Spruce Mountain High School Class of 2023!