Spring workshops at Wears & Wares

FARMINGTON – Wears & Wares is hosting a series of workshops through the spring months. Wears & Wares can also be reserved for birthday parties, bridal parties and other special occasions, and workshops can be designed to fit your needs. Register by contacting Wears & Wares at 778-0262, emailing beinspired@wearsandwares.net or through Facebook. Please let Wears & Wares know of any food allergies at time of registration.

Re PURPOSE! Upcycling 101

Wednesdays, March 1, 8, 15, 6 – 8 p.m.

$75 for all three sessions

Limited to 12 participants

Please register through Franklin County Adult Education at rsd9.maineadulted.org/course/wears-wares

Participants will be provided a wide variety of materials in the first session that they must creatively upcycle – ranging from old windows and hardware to antique doorknobs and vintage fabric. In the second session, participants will get to choose from the materials that are provided and in the third session participants will add to the materials that are provided to create a wide variety of upcycled objects.

Women, Whimsy, and Wine Wednesdays

April 5, May 3, June 7, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

$25 per Wednesday (Pick one, two, or attend all three)

Limited to 12 participants

Enjoy focused time to relax, be creative and enjoy sampling a variety of wine selections with appetizers. All materials and instruction for projects will be provided for these creative sessions although participants are welcome to bring their own projects to share. This is a great way to learn new skills, complete projects, and meet new friends. Must be 21 to participate.

Needle Felting Fun

Thursday, April 20, 6 – 8 p.m.

$25

Limited to 12 participants

Participants will be introduced to the craft of needle felting and complete a project in two hours. All materials will be provided including wool roving and needles. A lucky door prize winner will also take home a free needle felting kit.

Tea & Treasure: A Tea Party with a Twist

Saturday, May 6, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

$20

Limited to 9 participants, ages 6 – 10

Treat yourself to some time shopping or running errands while your son or daughter enjoys a special tea party…and then creates a one-of-a-kind gift to take home from the teacup (just in time for Mother’s Day!)

Garden Art

Saturday, May 20, 12 – 2 p.m.

$25

Limited to 12 participants

We are itching for our gardens to be in full bloom after a loooong winter. Why not complement the forecasted blooms with some garden art. All materials will be provided to add some fun and focus to your garden. Have you ever repurposed a headboard for a garden gate? Made allium balls out of screws? Worked with pottery shards to create mosaics? If you have, let’s do it again and show others, and if not, learn how! All materials will be provided.