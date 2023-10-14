Spruce Mountain High School Class of 2024 hosting Christmas Craft Fair, November 4

JAY – The Class of 2024 at Spruce Mountain High School is hosting a Christmas Craft Fair on November 4, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 33 Community Drive, Jay Maine, in the SMHS gymnasium.

This craft fair will highlight extremely talented craftsmen, craftswomen, artisans, and local vendors. There will be a Crock-Pot lunch for sale, as well as fresh baked goods, and raffles.

If you would like to be a vendor at the fair, applications are available for pickup at the school, or contact MBrann@rsu73.com or HDeraps@rsu73.com. Applications will be accepted until October 15 (with extensions if necessary.) Only one consultant from each district sales company is allowed. Spaces are $30 and are approximately 10 ft wide and include an 8 ft table with two chairs. Assistance in unloading/loading goods and vendor lunch is included.

Come join in a great opportunity to shop for the holidays and support the Spruce Mountain Senior Class of 2024!