JAY VFW announces winners in annual Patriot Pen essay contest

JAY – On Sunday, January 29, the Jay Frank L. Mitchell VFW 3335 Post held a luncheon and recognition ceremony for the winners from Spruce Mountain school district students and their families. The annual Patriot’s Pen essay contest is open to all 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students.

First place award went to Gabiella Perry, Second place to Summitt Woodcock, and 3rd to Riley Wright. In addition, one of the Spruce Mt. Students, Wyatt Steward, was selected as South Paris’ Post 9787 as their winner.



According to Jim Manter, Post co-chairman of Scholarships, “On a national basis, the VFW awards over $1.2 million in scholarships, to over 70,000 students competing on a national basis. Locally for our Jay post, we had 28 entrants. Our winners received over $500 in awards in recognition of their Patriotic writings.” Manter notes additionally, “This year our Post 1st place winner Gariella Perry, was also selected as the VFW District 9 winner, and as a result, was invited to attend with her family, the VFW State Banquet held at the Augusta Civic Center, on Saturday, January 23.”

In Augusta, Gabriella competed with the 11 VFW Districts that comprise of 41 VFW posts across the state of Maine. Winners of the VFW state award will have the opportunity for an all-expense paid trip to Washington DC, for the National awards level.

Post Commander Rick Merrill also presented a recognition award to Spruce Mountain teacher, Ms. Denise Actretelli. As CDR Merrill presented Denise with a bouquet of flowers, he added, “We are so blessed as a community and a post to have a teacher with a passion to teach subjects that also includes patriotic topics. Through this opportunity for our students, we have been fortunate to have had literally hundreds of local students over the years, expressing their patriotic thoughts. We appreciate and recognize Denise today for her efforts.”

Each year a different theme is offered for the students to express themselves on. This year’s topic was “My Pledge to Veterans”. Winners are selected and judged on: their knowledge of the theme; how they developed their theme on their own experiences; and the clarity of ideas in conveying to others.