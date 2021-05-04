Spruce Mountain senior receives 2021 Principal’s Award

JAY – Drew Delaney of Livermore, a senior at Spruce Mountain High School, has been selected to receive the 2021 Principal’s Award, Principal Thomas Plourde announced last week. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

“Throughout his years at Spruce Mountain High School, Drew Delaney has distinguished himself in the classroom, on the playing field, and as a leader in the school and the community,” Principal Plourde noted in making the award. “He very much deserves this recognition.”

Drew Delaney, Principal Plourde, and other award winners and their principals will participate in a Live Virtual Scholarship Drawing Event on Friday, May 14 at 1:00 p.m.

Ten $1,000 scholarships will be drawn in the names of former Maine principals and MPA Executive Directors: Horace O. McGowan, Richard W. Tyler, and Richard A. Durost.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.