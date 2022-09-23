Squaring dancing offered in New Sharon

NEW SHARON – Friendship Squares Dancing Club is offering square dancing every Monday night, starting September 26.

Located at the Cape Cod Hill School, meetings are held Monday nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Caller Mike Dusoe provides instructions in a relaxed, easy setting.

Bring your partner or come meet new people.

Admission is $5 per person or $50 for the whole semester. Ages 14 and up.

For more information email waughmarilynm@gmail.com or miltwspfu@hotmail.com or call Marilyn and Larry Waugh, 207-441-0486 or Milt Sinclair at 207-712-1312.