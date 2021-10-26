St. Joseph Nutrition Center to host Winter Farmers’ Market

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Farmers’ Market will move indoors to a new location at the St. Joseph Center starting on Saturday, November 6. The winter market will be held Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., November through April.

St. Joseph Center is located at the corner of Quebec and Middle Streets, near the UMF Fitness & Recreation Center. The Center houses the St. Joseph Nutrition Center, a parish social ministry initiative to “Feed the Hungry in Franklin County in a comprehensive way.” The nutrition center includes a self-serve walk-in food pantry open 7 days a week 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, as well as take out meal distribution on Tuesdays 11 am to 1 pm. Hosting the farmers’ market will fit well with that mission.

Farmington’s outdoors farmers’ markets continue through October and will resume in May:

Fridays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., across from the Better Living Center, 198 Front Street.

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, District Court house parking lot, 129 Main Street.

Farmington’s year-round online farmers’ market, www.WesternMaineMarket.com, will continue to offer order pick-up Fridays on Front Street and will add the winter market Saturday to the list of pick-up and delivery options.

The members of the Farmington Farmers’ Market Association (FFMA) look forward to the opportunity to make the winter market more accessible to downtown residents and the UMF community and also remain deeply grateful for all that the Farmington Grange has done for the market over the years. The Grange, which hosted the winter farmers’ market from 2009 until March of 2020, remains in operation. For information on rental of the Grange hall or their commercial kitchen, please contact Bonnie Clark at 778-6637 or Marion Sharoun at 778-2932. Monetary donations to Farmington Grange #12 are welcome and can be sent to the Grange treasurer: Gerald Libby, 381 Mosher Hill Road, Farmington, Maine 04938.

For more information about the St. Joseph Nutrition Center or to volunteer please contact Stephanie Crowe at 897-2173 ext. 1203

The FFMA welcomes applications from guest vendors. Please contact market manager Erica Haywood at erica@lovegrownhealing.com or 778-1181, leave a message on our Facebook page, and/or apply online.

The market will adhere to Maine CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines based on Franklin’s Country’s current level of community transmission.