St. Joseph Winter Festival to be held on Chester Greenwood Day

FARMINGTON – The St. Joseph Winter Festival returns on Chester Greenwood Day!

The Festival will be held on Saturday, December 3, at the St. Joseph Center, 130 Quebec Street, Farmington, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come and shop for unique wreaths and gifts, jewelry and craft items. Take a chance on a 70” x 82” handmade quilt and enjoy a lunch counter with sit down and takeout meal options. The festival is happening alongside the Winter Farmers’ Market, so you can check out some great local produce at the same time!