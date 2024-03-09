St. Luke’s Episcopal Church announces Holy Week schedule

WILTON – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church welcomes you to attend during Holy Week. The schedule is:

Palm Sunday: March 24

Distribution of Palms Holy Communion and dramatic reading of the Passion at 9:30 a.m.

Maundy Thursday: March 28

Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 5 p.m.

Good Friday: March 29

Ecumenical Service at 4 p.m. at the Wilton United Methodist Church on Main St.

Stations of the Cross at 6 p.m. at St. Luke’s Church

Easter Sunday:

Sunrise Service at 6 a.m. on Orchard Drive (corner of Orchard and Colby Miller) in Wilton

Easter Service at 9:30 a.m. at St. Luke’s Church

We invite you to join us each Sunday for our regular Holy Communion Service at 9:30 am. The church is located at 59 High St. in Wilton. All are welcome! For more information: stlukeswilton.org or call the office at 207-645-2639.