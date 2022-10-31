St. Luke’s Episcopal Church celebrates new rector

WILTON – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton is pleased to announce that the Rev. John Balicki has joined the church as their new rector. Before becoming an Episcopal priest, Rev. Balicki has been a civil engineer, a regional planner, a Catholic priest, a pastoral counselor, and the bicycle/pedestrian coordinator for the state of Maine. Most recently, he served as Episcopal priest at St. Alban’s Church in Cape Elizabeth and at St. Mark’s in Waterville. He is joined by his wife Karen.

St. Luke’s will hold a Celebration of New Ministry with the Episcopal Diocese of Maine’s Bishop Thomas J. Brown presiding. All from the community are welcome to attend. The service is on Sunday, November 6 at 4 p.m. A reception will follow.

St. Luke’s is located at 59 High St. in Wilton. They offer a 9:30 a.m. Holy Communion Service every Sunday. Contact the church office at 645-2639 for more information or visit the website at stlukeswilton.org