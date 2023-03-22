St. Luke’s Episcopal Church holding Holy Week services

WILTON – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church welcomes the community to attend services during Holy Week. The schedule is:
Palm Sunday: April 2
Reading of the Passion and Holy Communion: 9:30 a.m.
Maundy Thursday: April 6
Mass of the Lord’s Supper: 5 p.m.
Good Friday: April 7
Ecumenical Service: 4 p.m. at the Wilton United Methodist Church on Main Street
Stations of the Cross: 6 p.m. at St. Luke’s Church
Easter Sunday: April 9
Sunrise Service: 6 a.m. on Orchard Drive (corner of Orchard and Colby Miller) in Wilton
Easter Service: 9:30 a.m. at St. Luke’s
St. Luke’s invites the community to join each Sunday for the regular Holy Communion Service at 9:30 a.m. The church is located at 59 High St. in Wilton.
All are welcome! For more information visit stlukeswilton.org or call the office at 207-645-2639.