St. Luke’s Episcopal Church holds Christmas Eve service

WILTON – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton will have their annual Christmas Eve Service at 4:30 p.m. this year.

This is a full Communion Service with choir and music, ending in candlelight. Fr. John Balicki, Rector, and the St. Luke’s Church family invite you to celebrate this special night with us. St. Luke’s is located at 59 High St. in Wilton.

For more information, call the church office at 645-2639, email at stlukes@myfairpoint.net, or go to our Facebook page or website at stlukeswilton.org.