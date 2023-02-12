St. Luke’s Episcopal Church offers Ashes-to-Go

WILTON – For the ninth year, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church of Wilton, will take to the streets to offer “Ashes-to-Go” in two locations. On Ash Wednesday, February 22, The Rev. John Balicki, St. Luke’s rector, will be in downtown Farmington from 12 to 1 p.m. by the post office and then in downtown Wilton from 2 to 3 p.m. by the post office. “Ashes to Go” will be available to anyone who wishes the imposition of ashes and a blessing. The church will hold its Ash Wednesday Service at 4 p.m.

St. Luke’s offers a weekly service on Sundays at 9:30 a.m., as well as, an online evening prayer and Bible Study over Zoom. St. Luke’s is located at 59 High St in Wilton and all are welcome. For more information, please call the church office at 645-2639, email at stlukes@myfairpoint.net, or go to www.stlukeswilton.org. You can also find more information on Facebook at facebook.com/stlukeswilton