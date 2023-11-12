St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Thanksgiving Pie Sale

WILTON – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton will hold its yearly pie sale by pre-order only for pick-up on Wednesday, November 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Episcopal Church Women are taking orders immediately through Sunday, November 19 for Apple and Pumpkin only (sorry, no special orders this year). These are homemade 9″ pies for the low price of $10 each. Please email your order to stlukes@myfairpoint.net or call (OK to leave a message) the church office at 207-645-2639. The church is located at 59 High St. in Wilton. Thank you for your support!