St. Luke’s offering lobster roll bagged lunches for Blueberry Festival

WILTON – St. Luke’s Episcopal church returns with their famous lobster roll bagged lunches for the Wilton Blueberry Festival. Saturday, August 5, beginning at 11 a.m. Sales are by pre-order for pick-up and walk up until sold out. Lunches include a fresh clear meat lobster roll with chips, homemade brownie, and beverage (your choice of: Coke, Diet Coke, Brisk iced tea, or bottled water.) The cost per lunch is $20 (an excellent value!) If you would like to pre-order for pick-up, please call the church office at 207-645-2639 or email to stlukes@myfairpoint.net. Include in your message: number of lunches, choice of drinks, name, and phone number. St. Luke’s is located at 59 High Street in Wilton. Sales take place in the front churchyard where you may also stay and dine at tables under our shade trees.