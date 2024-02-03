St. Luke’s offers ‘Ashes-to-Go’ for tenth year

WILTON – For the 10th year, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church of Wilton, will take to the streets to offer “Ashes-to-Go” in two locations. On Ash Wednesday, February 14, The Rev. John Balicki (Fr. John), St. Luke’s rector, will be in downtown Wilton from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. by the post office and then in downtown Farmington from noon until 1 p.m. by the post office. “Ashes-to-Go” will be available to anyone who wishes the imposition of ashes and a blessing regardless of religious affiliation. St. Luke’s will also offer a full Holy Communion Service at 4 p.m. at the church located at 59 High St. in Wilton. For more information visit stlukeswilton.org or call the church office at 207-645-2639.