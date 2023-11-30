St. Luke’s to host annual Santa’s Workshop, Dec. 9

WILTON – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is hosting the annual Santa’s Workshop, an opportunity for youth to shop for affordable holiday gifts for their parents and loved ones.

Visit St. Luke’s, located at 59 High St., on Saturday, December 9 from 9-11 a.m. Your child will be able to shop for their adult loved ones and reinforce the spirit of giving! Most gifts are either 25, 50, or 75 cents, and there is a $1 table.

Younger children needing assistance will be helped by an “elf” as parents wait outside. Shoppers will be sent home with gift bags, tissue paper, and gift tags so they can wrap the treasures they find at home.

With questions, call 645-2639 or visit www.stlukeswilton.org.

If your child is experiencing cold/cough symptoms, please have them wear a mask to help protect volunteers. In case of a storm, check the St. Luke’s Facebook page for announcements. The snow date is Dec. 10 at 11 a.m.