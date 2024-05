WILTON – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton will have a plant sale fundraiser on May 18 from 9 a.m. to noon in the church parking lot.

You can find perennials, seedlings (veggies, herb, flower), houseplants, and gently used gardening books and items for great prices. The sale will benefit the church.

St. Luke’s is located at 59 High St. (on the corner of High and School Streets) in Wilton. For more information, call 207-645-2639 or visit stlukeswilton.org.