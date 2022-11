JAY – The St. Rose of Lima Christmas Fair will be held November 19, from 8:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parish Hall at 1 Church St in Jay.

There will be turkey pot pie and fish chowder served for lunch and sold throughout the day. At the fair you’ll also find a raffle corner with approximately 75 items, a cookie walk, homemade fudge and candy booth, and more.

Proceeds from the fair support Parish Social Ministry which helps people in the community who are struggling and need a helping hand.