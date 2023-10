WILTON – The public is invited to the Wilton Public Library for Story Time & Yoga on Wednesday, October 11 from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. This event is free.

Family Focused Yoga will be reading Brown Bear, Brown Bear, by Eric Carle while adding fun yoga poses to the story.

For more information on Family Focused Yoga and their programs, please visit www.familyfocusedyoga.com.