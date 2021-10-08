Story Trails of Maine partners with Norlands for family-friendly mystery adventures

LIVERMORE – A new family adventure, “Story Trails at Norlands,” will be available for a limited time this October at the Norlands Living History Center in Livermore.

Story Trails of Maine has created this new event as a fundraiser for Norlands, and as a way to bring more families in to explore this historical gem. Groups will have 1 hour to look for clues and solve puzzles throughout the grounds and historical buildings, all while following a story filled with real information about the impressive Maine family who lived there.

“If you have not been to this site and explored the grounds, it is truly magical,” remarks Joe Musumeci, owner of Story Trails of Maine. “We wanted to give families an opportunity to see and learn about the history, using fun and interactive means to keep attention spans high and children engaged in the activity.”

The event is available on Saturdays and Sundays from October 16th – 31st, with starting times from 11am – 4pm. Tickets must be reserved in advance. Children 14 and under get in for free, with adults tickets from $20 per person.

Reservations can be made online at storytrailsme.com/maine/norlands/.