Strong Library’s book sale is this Saturday

STRONG – The Forster Memorial Library has a number of events planned this summer, including its annual book sale this Saturday, July 10.

The sale will run this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. As usual, there will be something for everyone: romance, mystery, children’s, arts and crafts, thrillers, westerns, audios, movies and more. Fans of Forster Memorial, or books in general, are invited to stop in, take a look and support the library. Please contact the library with any questions, estronglibrary@gmail.com or (207) 684-4003.

The library’s many programs this summer include the popular Tails and Tales Reading Program. Sign-ups will be accepted until the middle of July, with the program running until Aug. 21. Prizes include Giffords, gift certificates to local bookstores, Subway, and the chance to win one of two bikes! Any level of reader below the age of 18 is welcome.

The Fishing Pole Program will also be up and running for this summer’s fishing season. Do you or your child need a pole for a few days to try some fishing in the area’s lakes and ponds? We offer four poles to loan out.

For more information about any program, please feel free to stop in, or contact the library for further details: estronglibrary@gmail.com or (207) 684-4003.