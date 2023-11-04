Strong Public Library to host ‘Science of Seaweed’ classes in November

STRONG – The Strong Public Library is pleased to host four classes on the science of seaweed, taught by the University of

Maine Co-operative Extension.

Classes will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, November 7, 14, 21, and 28.

“Science of Seaweeds explores sea vegetable aquaculture. Youth will learn parts of seaweeds and how they differ in structure and function

from land plants, what nutrients they need to survive, their importance in the marine food web, and how they are used by humans.”

Please contact the library with any questions, (207) 684-4003 or by email at stronglibrary@strong.lib.me.us