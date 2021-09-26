Student Council leaders elected at Phillips Elementary School

PHILLIPS – Every year is an election year at the Phillips Elementary School. This year’s youth leaders for Student Council and class government for grades sixth – eighth were elected last week.

Candidates for Student Council president, former vice president Michael Wilkins, and Jacob Guay, both eighth-graders as specified by the school’s Constitution, addressed the middle level student body Friday after lunch.

Wilkins’ speech focused on goals he would like to accomplish over the next year. These included being able to “show our patriotism for years to come” by making improvements to the school’s flag pole, at which faithful student volunteers raise our nation’s colors every school day despite the weather; and organizing a 3 vs 3 basketball tournament, the proceeds from which would benefit the Michaela and Thomas scholarship fund.

In conclusion, Wilkins stated, “If anybody has any ideas come talk to me. Thank you for listening. I hope to be representing you as president.”

Guay’s address focused on the changes that have taken place at school since the onset of Covid-19, which he characterized as a “significant struggle, but also an undeniable learning experience. Now that we have adapted to our new environment,” he said, “I strongly urge our school to step on the gas and keep our momentum.”

Guay’s goals as president focused on a project which he believes will “bring our students back together.” He suggests raising money to build a “GaGa Ball Pit.” Describing GaGa Ball as a “toned down version of dodgeball,” Guay noted that “we’re all in this together. What better way to bring our school together than a new piece of playground equipment?”

“On a final note,” he concluded, “I leave you with this: virus or not, my plans guarantee you and many other generations fun for years to come.”

Votes were cast. Student Council advisor and social studies teacher, Lance Harvell and his designates counted the votes. Guay was declared the newly-elected president of the Phillips Elementary School Student Council.

Vega Rollins, a seventh-grader, who ran unopposed, is the new vice president. She continues a Rollins legacy of student service at the Phillips school. Her older brothers, Bear and Ash, now a sophomore and a freshman respectively at Mt. Abram Regional High School, both served as Student Council president. She also continues to serve in the Color Guard, assisting with daily raising and lowering of the flag, as did her brothers throughout their middle level student days.

– Submitted by Paula Kane