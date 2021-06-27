Summer happenings at Western Maine Play Museum

WILTON – Western Maine Play Museum is looking forward to a busy and fun filled summer as things are slowly starting to return to normal. They are now able to offer in-person ticket sales again, at the usual price of $7 per person for 12 months and up.

July is going to be filled with lots of excitement, starting with welcoming Laurel Mulherin, as the program director. This means that rentals will be available again soon for birthday parties and other special events.

WMPM has collaborated with Sandy River Players to offer a theater camp that will conclude with a performance of The Little Mermaid. Stay tuned for more info on purchasing tickets for the show. Theater camp filled up quickly, but there are still a few spaces left for some of the other camps (ages 5-12) being held at the Play Museum. At the time of writing, there were still spaces left for six children during Harry Potter Week, two children for Ocean Week and six children for Around the World Week. The cost for these camps is $175 per week for members or $200 for non-members. The camps run from 9-3 on Monday through Friday and are jam-packed with activities, crafts, games and more! Please visit the website for more info and for Covid safety protocols.

Wilton’s Blueberry Fest is happening Aug. 6 and 7, with many exciting events around town. This is the two-year anniversary of WMPM’s grand opening and Joni James, the executive director would like to invite you to the Kid Zone, “There will be lots of free outdoor activities like a blueberry hunt, cookie decorating, crafts and everyone’s favorite train tables. While you are playing you can dance and sing along to the musical stylings of DJ Beets!”

The board members of Western Maine Play Museum have set a date for the revival of their annual fundraising Gala and Auction, which will take place on September 18th.

Follow along on Facebook for all the happenings, current events, and hours. You can also find answers to any questions or sign up to be a member at www.westernmaineplay.org.