Summer reading program concert at New Vineyard library July 30

NEW VINEYARD – Grammy-nominated Children’s Musician Judy Pancoast will bring her special brand of musical fun to the New Vineyard Public Library this summer for an energetic Summer Reading program concert on Saturday, July 30 at 10 a.m.

Pancoast will celebrate the library’s Summer Reading theme, “Oceans of Possibilities,” with a concert of original songs like “Sandcastles,” “SHARKS,” “Can’t Go Surfin’,” the ever popular “Swimming in Jello” and more.

Over the past 25 years Judy has performed at countless libraries all over the country, and her programs are always designed to get kids into the books while providing a fun and memorable experience for the whole family.

If your children have never experienced the joy of a Judy Pancoast concert, now is the time to see why she has been named her one of the performers people go to see again and again.