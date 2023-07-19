Sun Porch Soirée to benefit Farmington Historical Society, July 29

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Historical Society will be holding its second Annual “Sun Porch Soirée” on Saturday evening, July 29 from 6-9 p.m., at 126 High Street in Farmington. Last year’s fundraiser was a great success so it was suggested that it become an annual event.

The evening will again include hors d’oeuvres, sun porch punch, homemade sweets, live music and a silent auction with some unusual items.

The FHS has received a second matching 1772 grant through Maine Preservation to continue repairs to the sunporch which was added to the 1858 “Octagon House” in 1915 when owned by by WG Mallett. All proceeds from the event will go toward further improvements to the porch and other projects at the historic house, also known as the “Hiram Ramsdell House.”

Tickets are $25 per person at the door or call 778-2932 to reserve, or for more information.