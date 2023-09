FARMINGTON – This weekend, Hight Chevrolet, Team LEAP Frog, Farmington Police Department, and The Farmhouse are hosting the first annual car show to benefit Team LEAP Frog’s trip to the Maine Special Olympics. Held at The Farmhouse Beer Garden on Saturday, September 30, from 4 to 7:30 p.m., the event has a $10 entry fee for vehicles in the show.