Temple Girl Scouts collecting donations for Franklin County Animal Shelter

TEMPLE – Temple Girl Scouts is collecting donations for the Franklin County Animal Shelter until February 27. Troop 1826 has a collection box located at Tractor Supply in Wilton. The girls want to do more for their community, but due to COVID -19 they have not been able to do as much community service as they would like. This is a way to give back and work on community service. The girls will be delivering the donations on March 2.

Temple Girl Scouts has been doing volunteer work for many years under the supervision of Rita Smith, who has since retired from Girl Scouts. If you want to learn more about Temple Girl Scouts or be part of the troop, please reach out to troop leader Betsy Richard at TempleGS1826@gmail.com