Temple Girl Scouts Troop 1826 donates to homeless outreach program

TEMPLE – Temple Girl Scouts donates to a local non-profit to help ease the burden on people who are un-housed. The girls used their fundraising money from the past two years to support this community service project.

Temple Girl Scouts has been doing volunteer work for many years under the supervision of Rita Smith, who has since retired from Girl Scouts. Due to COVID-19, the girls have not been able to do any group activities until recently. This year, the girls decided that the money would best be put back into the local community. The troop donated 30 bags and 30 gift cards to Kennebec Behavioral Health Homeless Outreached Program on July 1, 2022.

If you want to learn more about Temple Girl Scouts or be part of it please reach out to troop leader Betsy Richard at TempleGS1826@gmail.com