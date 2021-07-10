Temple Historical Society holds birdhouse sale

TEMPLE – The Temple Historical Society will be selling bird houses and feeders on Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Temple Town Hall, proceeds to support the work of the Society in protecting the village’s archives.

Building the 20 bird houses and 10 feeders was a project begun by Arthur Mitchell who unfortunately died this year in May at the age of 86. Larry Pulk, the partner of Arthur’s daughter Lauren Spargo, finished the bird houses and his granddaughter Jenna Pond completed the feeders. All 30 items were donated to the Historical Society as Arthur had intended.

There are two styles of birdhouses, one for sparrows and one for bluebirds and swallows. They each are built with a side panel that opens for easy cleaning. The feeders have a hinged top that makes it easy to keep the seed tray tidy. The items are made of pine and are unfinished, but can be painted or stained.

All items are priced at $25 each or two for $45. Tables displaying the houses and feeders will be set up in Temple Town Hall parking lot on the morning of July 24th only. In case of rain, the sale will be located downstairs in the Hall. For more information, call Jean Mitchell at 778-2462.