Thanksgiving service set at Reeds Mill Church

MADRID – A service of Thanksgiving is scheduled for Thanksgiving morning at Reeds Mill Church in Madrid, 10:00 a.m., November 23. All are welcome! The “Church in the Wildwood” located at 995 Reeds Mill Road remains essentially as it was when built: no electricity or running water, and with original kerosene lamps. This service has become an annual tradition for many families. Make it a tradition of yours, too. Come to truly honor the reason we celebrate this holiday–the freedom to worship where and how we wish. Tony Bachelder from Strong will be delivering the message. For directions or more information call 639-2713 or go to www.reedsmillchurch.org.