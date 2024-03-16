“The Church in the Wildwood” to hold Easter Service

MADRID – Reeds Mill Church, “The Church in the Wildwood,” located at 995 Reeds Mill Rd in Madrid, will hold an Easter service on Sunday, March 31, at 2 p.m. All are welcome! The Reverend Doug Dunlap and Ginni Robie will share in leading the service which will visit all the events of Holy Week with scriptures, stories, and songs, beginning with the story of Christ’s entrance into the Holy City and concluding with the Resurrection.

Please call 207-639-2713 or visit our website, www.reedsmillchurch.org, for more information.