FARMINGTON – UMF and the Farmington Flyer are hosting a forum on the future of local news on Tuesday, March 28 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Refreshments and small talk begin at 6 p.m.

At the North Dining Hall, join editors and staff from the Maine Monitor, Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, and Harpswell Anchor to discuss local news, why it matters, and what solutions non-profit news organizations can offer.

To join remotely, please visit www.themainemonitor.org/events/