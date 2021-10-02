The Pancakery Cafe offers free brunch first and third Sundays

FARMINGTON – Who can resist free hot-off-the-griddle pancakes?

This fall, the Old South youth group offers free take-out brunch on the first and third Sundays of the month, from 11 a.m. to noon.

Our menu items vary, but include favorites like homemade soups and chilis, grilled sandwiches, freshly made quiches, and–of course–pancakes and sausage.

Old South First Congregational Church, UCC, is located at 235 Main Street in Farmington. For more information, contact Jodie Gunther at Jodie@FarmingtonUCC.org. As always, everything is free, and everyone is welcome!